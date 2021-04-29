Delaware Envirothon Results Announced

Wilmington Charter School Team C members are, top row: Darren Wu and Shriya Boyapati; middle row: Joanna Tan and Meghna Raj Annasagaram, and bottom: Amogh Baradwaj.

Wilmington Charter School Team C Finishes First

Charter School of Wilmington Team C is the winner of the 2021 Delaware Envirothon, an annual environmental and natural resources education competition for high school students sponsored by the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts in partnership with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Charter School of Wilmington Team A finished second and Charter School of Wilmington Team B placed third out of a total of 10 teams participating in this year’s competition. In addition to the three Charter School of Wilmington teams, other teams represented Calvary Christian Academy in Dover, Middletown High School FFA, Newark Charter School, Odessa High School FFA, and the Peach Blossom 4-H team from Kent County.

Instead of an in-person competition, students competed virtually over the course of four days. Each team answered questions on topics dealing with aquatic ecology, soils/land-use, wildlife, forestry, air quality, and the current environmental issue, “Water Resources Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.” Charter School of Wilmington Team C will now represent Delaware in the virtual 2021 National Conservation Foundation Envirothon out of Lincoln, Neb., at the end of July.

Each member of the winning team earned a $500 college scholarship from the Delaware Envirothon. The winning team will also receive an award plaque for their school. The second through seventh place teams received more than $1,300 in special team awards and cash prizes. Special cash awards totaling $450 were provided to the top three Forestry teams by the Delaware Forestry Association.

Prizes in the form of gift cards and ribbons were awarded to the top seven teams. The official results are as follows:

First place: Charter School of Wilmington Team C Second place: Charter School of Wilmington Team A Third place: Charter School of Wilmington Team B Fourth place: Peach Blossom 4-H Club Fifth place: Middletown High School FFA Sixth place: Odessa Ducks FFA Seventh place: Newark Charter School Dino Nuggets

Since its inception, the Delaware Envirothon has awarded $6,500 in scholarships to 125 students. The competition is hosted by the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts, a voluntary, non-profit association that coordinates conservation efforts statewide to focus on natural resource issues identified by Delaware’s three local conservation districts. For more information, visit delawareenvirothon.org/.

