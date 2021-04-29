Historic Mexican Live-Work Compound to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Sotheby's International Realty

Reforma 935, Mexico City, Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico Iconic piece of authentic history in Chapultepec Historical charm maintained during modern upgrades Coveted permit for office use with space for 80+ employees Thoughtful mix of indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces

935 Reforma will auction in July via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Laura de La Torre De Skipsey & María Paoli of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the heart of Lomas de Chapultepec, 935 Reforma will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Laura de La Torre De Skipsey and María Paoli of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $8.15 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 30–July 7th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I have enjoyed owning this piece of Mexican history over the years. It is a true work-of-art with a unique balance of modern updates and preserved historic finishes,” stated the seller, David di Savoy. “I am excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions as I know their process brings tremendous value to the table. Their global reach exposes properties to a worldwide audience of buyers, and we are excited to find a new buyer in just a matter of weeks.”

Built at the onset of the Mexican Renaissance, 935 Reforma bears deep cultural ties, yet has been immaculately maintained while upgrading for modern comfort and convenience. A rare and coveted permit for office use in one of Mexico’s most exclusive zip codes elevates this opportunity beyond its neighbors. Intricate hand-carved doors leading into the lobby, espresso-stained hardwood flooring underfoot, and an eight-plus foot crystal chandelier soaring overhead immediately reinforce expectations that this property is incomparable. The spacious, 680-square-foot covered terrace provides a relaxing backdrop around the gas fire pit and the bar while the salon, or one of four executive suites, provides privacy for meeting with clients.

“There are not many opportunities to live and work in a rich environment, let alone one with the historical and cultural relevance of 935 Reforma,” stated Laura de La Torre De Skipsey, listing agent. “The rare permit for office use leaves plenty of room for a buyer to dream about how to utilize the space, and we’re looking forward to finding a user who can breathe new life into the second chapter of the property.”

Technological upgrades breathe new life into 935 Reforma’s aesthetic environment, presenting the perfect opportunity to live and work, all while fostering a space for creativity and growth. The building’s top level boasts an immaculate executive suite of four private offices with ensuite bathrooms and individual balconies, with space for a reception desk for each. The main level offers four additional private offices for management with a shared bathroom. A rear addition to the building provides an open desk workplace to accommodate up to 80 employees with a separate supervisor office. Employee bathrooms and a detached employee kitchen are also nearby, as well as a catering-ready kitchen with ample storage, a pass-through butler’s pantry with a wet bar, and seamless and discrete transitional space to the adjacent dining rooms and lobby. Two large conference rooms with teleconference capabilities are also elevated by the property’s high-speed capabilities and upgrades.

Additional features include: a gated entrance from El Reforma de Pasea stucco and brick exterior with authentic Puebla tile trim throughout; historic 102-year-old hand-carved entrance doors; 10’ ceilings throughout the main and second level with original hand-painted ceiling tiles; a detached employee cantina/kitchen; parking for 25 vehicles; Landscaped gardens, a pond, and ivy-lined walls; and an exterior wood deck and patio for entertaining—all just two miles to Polanco and Avenida Presidente Masaryk, Mexico’s most expensive street.

“The location alone amplifies this estate as you are in the heart of the notable Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood and just minutes away from high-end shops, restaurants, and more,” said María Paoli, listing agent.

Embassies, multinational corporations, and the executives who run them, live and work in the blocks stacked with multi-million dollar mansions and timeless architecture surrounding 935 Reforma. Reside steps from Castillo de Chapultepec and the National Museum of History within the castle’s walls, where one can immerse themself further in the rich history and culture of Mexico itself. The nearby trendy Polanco neighborhood is home to world-famous brands and upscale international restaurants grouped along Avenida Presidente Masaryk. Like the property itself, the neighborhood and its surrounding area offers a perfect mix of modern amenities and historical charm, all tucked away in an exclusive zip code in one of the largest cities in the world.

935 Reforma is available for showings Wednesday–Sunday from 11:00AM-2:00PM CST and by appointment.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.