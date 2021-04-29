Ohio Black Judges Association Holds Inaugural Meeting

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor (left) and Justice Melody Stewart recently participated in the first Black Judges Association meeting.

Seeking a “collective voice” to address social and racial injustice, the newly formed Ohio Black Judges Association envisions helping more Black students enter the legal field as lawyers and judges.

“We are committed and passionate about our responsibilities to have a distinct role in addressing issues regarding the administration of justice,” said Judge Emmanuella Groves of the Eighth District Court of Appeals and the incoming chair of the association.

Of the 723 judgeships in Ohio, only 56 are held by African Americans.

The Ohio Black Judges Association was formed in January as a resource for black judges in continuing their legal education and to encourage young Black people to enter the legal field.

“We believe our collective voice will be impactful,” Judge Groves said at the group’s inaugural meeting, held this week via Zoom.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart swore in the association’s leaders at the virtual meeting.

“The officers of the organization took an oath to do their part to eradicate racial and any invidious bias from our judicial process,” Justice Stewart said. “This is a goal to which all of us in the justice system should aspire.”

Judge Algenon Marbley, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, hosted the meeting.

“The time for us to come together is now. The judiciary is at an inflection point where we are increasingly called upon to resolve, in the first instance, matters of social and racial justice,” Judge Marbley said.

“How we do our jobs is important, in either retaining or restoring our citizens’ faith in government generally and in an independent judiciary in particular,” he said.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor told the group that its members would “create new value within our justice system by your determination to work for fairness and equality under the law.”

Chief Justice O’Connor cited the need to “increase the diversity of the bench” and the ranks of lawyers and magistrates in Ohio.

“I'm encouraged by what I've heard thus far as your goals, and I believe that diversity is at the top of your list,” she said.