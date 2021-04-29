HHS Awards Over $32 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Expand COVID-19 Training and Support for Health Centers

Targeted investments will promote effective and efficient use of resources to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment.

Today, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded over $32 million to 122 organizations that provide training and technical assistance support to HRSA Health Center Program-supported health centers nationwide. These organizations—Primary Care Associations (PCAs), National Training and Technical Assistance Partners (NTTAPs), and Health Center Controlled Networks (HCCNs)—will use the funds to provide health centers with critical COVID-19 related training, technical assistance, and health information technology support.

“Health centers play a critical role in responding to COVID-19 in their communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will help ensure that health centers serving medically underserved communities and those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 have the training and support they need to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment.”

Approximately $16 million will be awarded to 52 PCAs to support state-wide and regional COVID-19 training and technical assistance activities, including helping health centers ensure medically underserved individuals and communities receive access to high quality preventive and primary health care services. Approximately $5.5 million will be awarded to 21 NTTAPs to provide national training and technical assistance activities in their specific areas of expertise, including assisting health centers to provide services for migrant and seasonal agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and individuals experiencing homelessness. Approximately $10.5 million will be awarded to 49 HCCNs to support and expand the use of health information technology and data in health centers to enhance the impact of their COVID-19 response efforts.

“Our training and technical assistance partners help ensure that our health centers can provide COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccinations as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said Acting HRSA Administrator Diana Espinosa. “This funding will promote access to key resources for health centers serving underserved communities that have been especially hard hit by COVID-19, including agricultural workers, rural populations, and people experiencing homelessness.”

HRSA Health Center Program-funded health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective primary health care to nearly 30 million patients each year. Over 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63% are racial/ethnic minorities. Health centers across the nation are playing vital roles in supporting local community responses to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

For a list of PCA award recipients, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/arp-primary-care-associations/awards

For a list of NTTAP award recipients, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/arp-national-training-technical-assistance-partners/awards

For a list of HCCN award recipients, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/arp-health-center-controlled-networks/awards

For more on HRSA’s Health Center Program training and technical assistance partners, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/qualityimprovement/strategicpartnerships/index.html.