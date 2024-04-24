WHIAANHPI and SmithsonianAPA Unveil Joint Theme for 2024 Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: ‘Bridging Histories, Shaping Our Future’

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center issue call for intergenerational connection, action, and reflection.

The White House and WHIAANHPI will convene over 1,000 AA and NHPI leaders on May 13 for a landmark celebration at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

Today, the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center are proud to present our joint 2024 theme for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month: “Bridging Histories, Shaping Our Future.”

Since the late 1970s, our country has recognized the invaluable contributions of AA and NHPI communities each May. For more than a decade, the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center and WHIAANHPI have collaborated to identify a national theme for AA and NHPI Heritage Month in consultation with the White House and community partners. Previous themes such as "I Am Beyond" (2014) and "Visible Together" (2023) have been warmly embraced, both by federal agencies and community-serving organizations, and have served as catalysts for meaningful dialogue around AA and NHPI identity.

The 2024 theme is an homage to our ancestors and invites all Americans to delve into the legacies, triumphs, and challenges that have shaped AA and NHPI communities. It embodies the spirit of our collective journey – one rooted in resilience and hope – and encourages us to forge intergenerational connections to honor our past and pave a durable path forward.

The White House and WHIAANHPI will use this theme to foster discussions during our May activities, including a landmark celebration on May 13, 2024, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. This historic convening, uniting over 1,000 AA and NHPI leaders spanning five presidential administrations, will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the White House Initiative and the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders during the Clinton Administration. Sign up to receive the livestream link here.

About Our 2024 Theme: “Bridging Histories, Shaping Our Future”

As the Nation observes Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month in May, we reflect on our rich heritage and storied past. From Indigenous Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities whose wisdom and knowledge helped to shape this country and continue to guide us today, to the immigrants and refugees who came to our shores in search of better opportunities, to the trailblazers who paved the way for progress across generations – our communities’ journey has been one of tragedy and triumph, adversity, and resilience.

Knowing our histories gives us power. Throughout the month, let us embrace the interconnectedness of our stories and honor the visionaries who came before us. Let us commit to spotlighting the myriad ways diverse AA and NHPI communities have enriched every facet of American life. And let us endeavor to build bridges across generations, experiences, and cultures to forge a future where all of us can thrive.

# # #

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by President Joe Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. Learn more at hhs.gov/whiaanhpi.

The Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center (APAC), established in 1997, strives to ensure the comprehensive representation and inclusion of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the Smithsonian’s collections, research, exhibitions, and programs. Through education initiatives, publications, and public programs, APAC provides new avenues to document, celebrate, and share the rich and diverse history, art, and culture of AA and NHPI communities. Learn more at apa.si.edu.