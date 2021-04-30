FOOD UNION SETS PACE OF INNOVATION WITH 124 UNIQUE ICE-CREAM AND DAIRY PRODUCTS FOR SUMMER 2021
The pace of innovation at growing FMCG leader from Latvia continues to grow with 124 new innovations released in the ice-cream and dairy space for Summer 2021 including cocktail inspired flavours
Food Union - the international ice cream and dairy production and distribution group - captivates consumers with creative innovation across key markets.RIGA, LATVIA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Union - the international ice cream and dairy production and distribution group - has shown their continued commitment to innovation and delighting consumers with their 2021 launch of summer novelties. Food Union has invested in the development of 124 unique products across the global markets it serves, including its key markets such as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Belarus and Russia.
Featuring bold, sensory flavours developed with local market tastes in mind, with a surprising use of colours, tantalizing textures, and functional benefits, customers will soon enjoy the unique combinations and culinary complexities that Food Union’s innovative team have spent months developing at their purpose-built innovation hub in Riga, Latvia.
“Our product development team have achieved new sensory heights in 2021 and their dedicated approach is exciting palates and commanding visibility on shelf so that we stay top of mind with consumers and clients,” says Normunds Staņēvičs, CEO of Food Union, Europe. “Each product is developed after a rigorous R&D process that ensures we bring together a fusion of visual interest, flavour delight and nutritional value in a quality product.”
“Whilst we strive to excite consumers, as leaders in the production of ice-cream and dairy, we also strive to deliver the highest quality based on considered and sustainable sourcing and taking into account new trends in health and cult-following ,” Staņēvičs concludes.
The 2021 novelties are grounded in key trends that are shaping the industry:
TREND ONE: Healthy alternatives for a healthier life.
Consumers are more health conscious than ever, with an increase in flexitarian living and veganism. Consumers are actively seeking out products that appeal to their need to live a healthier lifestyle and as such Food Union has invested in numerous products to cater for this growing demographic – creating trusted favourites which offer the same quality flavours and goodness of traditional ice-creams but that now deliver low calorie, nutritional and vegan lines.
Underground Low calorie ice cream in a range of flavours including lemon cake, blackcurrant and liquorice, available in Denmark
Suplette Low calorie ice cream in a variety of classical flavours; vanilla, cacao and forest berries in convenient 200ml and 500ml tubs, available in Romania
Premier Is Vegan ice cream in 6 different flavours and convenient tubs, available in Denmark
Nu Smoothie a smoothie on a stick in strawberry, banana and apple flavour, available in Norway
Premia Strawberry sorbet on a stick, available in Estonia
Premia Raspberry sorbet on a stick, available in Lithuania
Jättis Mango sorbet on a stick, available in Belarus
TREND 2: Visually instagrammable products warrant more digital time in consumers ‘social lives’.
As consumers spend more time at home and engaging with others digitally through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the value of creating products which merit photography highlighting their bold shapes and flavours results in re-sharing that has a halo brand effect! Food Union’s summer novelties warrant attention with the launch of a rainbow of colourful wafers following on the success of last seasons black wafer cone which has become one of the new icon products to watch. Shapes and formats offer diversity from a square to a doughnut shaped ice cream through to tapping into the love of hockey in Latvia by creating a signature hockey puck shaped ice-cream.
POLS Doughnut shaped vanilla ice cream in choco glaze with sprinkles, available in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia
Väike Tom Square-shaped vanilla ice cream in glaze, in Estonia
POLS a hockey puck shaped ice cream in celebration of the upcoming World Ice Hockey Championship, available in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia
POLS Plum ice cream and cranberries and cowberries ice cream in purple and pink wafer cups respectively, available in Latvia
FULG DE NEA ice cream wrapped in a black waffle to enhance the visual journey alongside its delicious flavour of chocolate or vanilla ice cream, available in Romania
