NEBRASKA FCCLA RECOGNIZES 2021 STATE LEADERS AND AWARD WINNERS

April 29, 2021

The Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met virtually for their annual State Leadership Conference April 12-13 from locations across the state.

More than 700 students and advisers from 81 Nebraska schools participated in the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers with Nebraska FCCLA. A variety of breakout sessions and activities were available for participants to engage in including the SLC Service Project Literature for Littles, where members could develop an activity to accompany a children’s book related to an FCCLA National Program and complete the activity with elementary school students.

During the conference, 427 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competitive events. Students placing first and second in the competitive events qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition taking place virtually in May. Members will be recognized for their success through STAR Events during the hybrid National Leadership Conference June 27-July 1 in Nashville, Tennessee, and virtually online.

In addition to the competitive events, elections of FCCLA state officers and leadership positions were held during the conference.

LIST OF LEADERSHIP POSITIONS AND COMPETITION WINNERS