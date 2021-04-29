Comptek Technologies Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Providing Smart Infrastructure for 5G and Emerging Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comptek Technologies (Comptek), LLC, today announced it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Comptek is an Aero Wireless Group company and provider of smart city infrastructure. Comptek joins an ecosystem of providers that deliver end-to-end solutions to enable the rapid deployment of IoT and smart city technologies.

Comptek designs and manufactures concealment poles, street light structures and support poles, and concealment shrouds that transform or replace existing vertical structures into smart infrastructure. The company's thoughtful approach to design and engineering considers the need to rapidly deploy wireless networks, while highlighting the municipalities' responsibility to protect the rights-of-way and preserve the community's architectural character. The modular design of Comptek's solutions provide a flexible and scalable platform to deploy 5G, CBRS, LAA, WiFi and emerging technologies, including vehicle-to-everything (V2X), electric vehicle and drone charging, and IoT technologies (e.g., public safety, lighting controls, environmental sensors).

Launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program connects cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. Qualcomm Technologies and Comptek work closely with IGNITE CITIES to support mayors across the country to reimagine and rebuild. With proven expertise in commercially-deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, Cloud solution providers, system integrators, and design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members interested in smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

"We are pleased to have Comptek Technologies’ join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program where they will enable wireless smart infrastructure solutions to support the advancement of smart city developments across the Smart Cities ecosystem,” said Ashok Tipirneni, Director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Head of Platform Product Management for Smart Cities. “Combining Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership and expertise in wireless and 5G with Comptek Technologies’ innovative infrastructure will prioritize scalability for Smart Cities and smart connected spaces deployments, enabling rapid and widespread adoption.”

"We are very excited to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Moreover, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with other members to integrate their technologies with our vertical infrastructure solutions and provide the foundation for connected cities" said Jim Lockwood, CEO, and founder of Comptek. "Our flexible wireless and IoT technology platforms will enable the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program members to integrate existing and emerging technologies in the future that support their connectivity."

In addition to connecting people and communities with innovative, well-designed infrastructure to improve public safety and quality of life, Comptek advises wireless operators, cities, and smart technology providers on technical and aesthetic infrastructure standards for smart city deployments. The company's ability to transform existing street infrastructure by integrating smart technologies expands the opportunities for smart spaces.

Comptek Technologies is a leader in engineering and manufacturing smart poles and concealment shroud solutions that meet the requirements of technology providers and preserve a community's aesthetic qualities and character. Comptek smart concealment poles are designed to support multiple technologies and tenants. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO with offices nationally. Comptek is a member of CTIA, US Mayor’s Council, WIA and smart city and wireless associations.

Comptek Technologies, LLC, is a member of the Aero Wireless Group of companies which includes Aero Smart Communities, LLC and Aero Solutions, LLC. The Aero Wireless Group is a proven leader in driving innovation to serve the ever-changing demands of the telecom industry and needs of urban and rural communities for over 20 years.

