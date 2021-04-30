COVID TESTING NETWORK LAUNCHES THE UK’S FIRST TRAVEL TESTING COMPARISON SITE
Covid Testing Network, one of the most pioneering companies in COVID-19 testing, launches a site for travellers to compare price and reliability of tests.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fledgling PCR testing market is seeing two fast-moving trends: the entrance of new, inexperienced PCR test providers, and the fluctuation of the price of tests. This combination makes it difficult for the consumer to be confident that they are getting the best deal. Thanks to Covid Testing Network’s platform, the public will be able to gain access to efficient and affordable PCR testing for travel by comparing private test providers’ pricing and service levels across all accredited laboratories in the UK.
Built by Covid Testing Network’s inhouse team of specialists, the comparison site enables travellers to search for PCR tests using specific search criteria. Searches can include:
• Type of test required - Fit to Fly, Test to Release, Day 2 & 8 Arrival Tests
• Testing facility - at home, or in-person local clinic
• Test availability within a specific geographic radius
• Turnaround time - same day, up to 18 hours, up to 24 hours, up to 48 hours and up to 72 hours
Results can be sorted by price, turnaround time or company name. Additionally, results display the key features of a provider’s offering such as whether discounts are available on testing for families, and whether non-invasive saliva tests are available.
The clear display of available tests on this user-friendly site provides a fast, effective and efficient alternative to trawling through listings of PCR test providers across the UK.
Price is not the only factor for consumers requiring test results within very specific timeframes. A missed deadline may result in missed travel. However, customer satisfaction across this emerging market can be very variable. For travellers’ peace of mind, Covid Testing Network displays customer satisfaction scores for trusted test providers so the consumer can be assured of quality service from the test provider they select.
The top test providers are marked in the result listings as ‘Trusted’ indicating the best-in-class providers as evidenced by customer satisfaction scores. Providers labelled ‘Verified’ in results listings indicate that they have been hand-vetted for accuracy and price by the Covid Testing Network.
All providers on the site have declared that they meet the government’s minimum standards for providers of Day 2 & 8 Testing, Test to Release for international travel, or General COVID-19 testing. Providers’ accreditations may only be applicable to specific tests; however, Covid Testing Network only lists providers for the tests they are approved to perform. This ensures that travellers have the correct test at the time of departure and ensures they are permitted to travel by their airline or travel organiser. All test bookings are made directly with the PCR test provider.
Tim Perkin, Co-Founder at Covid Testing Network said, “As the only organisation in the UK that brings together whole-of-market PCR testing providers, we believe that transparency when customers are booking a PCR test for travel is of huge importance. If testing deadlines are missed or incorrect documentation is presented when travelling, the result might be that travellers miss out on their holiday or trip. When entrusting the testing process to a PCR test provider, travellers need to be assured that the provider will deliver the service they have promised at a reasonable price. Our website aims to bring fairness and clarity into the market and put the control back in the hands of the travelling public.”The launch of this ground-breaking platform aims to help the customer make an informed choice by displaying information on providers’ services, customer feedback and pricing in an easily searchable, user-friendly manner.
- ends -
Covid Testing Network is the first aggregator of accredited PCR testing laboratories in the UK which have declared that they meet the government’s minimum standards for providers of travel testing. Founded as a volunteer network, the company was formed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to offer pro bono testing services to NHS healthcare workers and care home residents. Covid Testing Network became a key component in the Department of Health and Social Care’s PCR testing programme in 2020, providing high-quality nationwide testing facilities to the NHS. The company’s commitment to developing an extensive network of laboratories and testing facilities has enabled Covid Testing Network to launch www.covid19-testing.org. The site features 407 accredited PCR testing providers.
Rebecca Wilson
Ipso Facto Marketing
+447554829762 ext.
rebecca@ipsofacto.marketing
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn