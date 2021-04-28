Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Panhandle Region waters to be stocked with trout in May

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 33,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at several locations across the Panhandle Region this May. Time to grab your family and head out for a fun filled day of fishing! 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. For more information related to stocking throughout the state, check out our Fish Stocking and Schedule website

 

