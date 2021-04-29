Hoyer Statement on President Biden's First 100 Days

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Biden's first 100 days in office:

"On January 20, President Biden took office amid the worst public health crisis in a century, the most painful economic crisis in anyone's memory, and the greatest threat to democracy since the Civil War. In the hundred days since, he has brought decency and competence back to the Oval Office, signed into law the most consequential relief legislation since the New Deal, and overseen the most rapid vaccination effort in American history. More than 220 million vaccines have been deployed to fight COVID-19 and save lives, direct relief payments have been sent to 163 million Americans, and more than 1 million new jobs have already been created. Moreover, in the past hundred days the Biden-Harris Administration has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, reaffirmed American participation and leadership in the World Health Organization, announced the end of America's longest war, taken action to protect our communities from gun violence, and advanced racial equity across every area of policymaking.

"History will surely remember President Biden's hundred days as the most challenging and most successful since President Franklin Roosevelt's. Now, as we look forward to the next hundred days and beyond, Congress and the President will continue working together to address the major challenges facing our country and building back better from the pandemic. Having enacted the American Rescue Plan, now we must turn to the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan the President outlined last night in his address to Congress and the nation. I will continue to work with our Committee chairs, Members, and Senate colleagues to turn these plans into legislation so we can deliver, together with President Biden and Vice President Harris, real reform, results, and a renewal of faith in our country and its democracy."