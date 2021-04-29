Hoyer Statement on America's Continued Economic Recovery

"When 2021 began, our economy was in the middle of a crisis unseen in our lifetimes, with real GDP having fallen 3.5% in the previous twelve months and an outgoing Administration that consistently ignored the severity of our challenges and failed to provide adequate leadership. What a difference a change in leadership has made. When President Biden took office and Democrats assumed full control of Congress, we moved swiftly to enact sweeping relief legislation in mid-March – the American Rescue Plan – to ensure that Americans have the assistance necessary to get through this difficult time and to ramp up the testing and vaccinations that will end this pandemic and enable businesses and schools to safely reopen. These actions built on the relief package we enacted in December, over the objections of many Republicans and without leadership from the previous Administration, to restore emergency unemployment benefits and provide for another much-needed round of direct payments to American households. As a result of the actions we took in December and March, and because of the resilience of our economy and the perseverance of American workers and businesses, our economy is rebounding. "As President Biden said last night, 'America is on the move again.' This is positive news, but we cannot stop now. This pandemic has exposed fundamental weaknesses in our economy that must be addressed. That’s why the Democratic-led Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration are already preparing to take the next steps that will ensure our economy doesn't just come back but that we build it back better for the future. The American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan that the President laid out in his Joint Address will not only create millions of good jobs that can't be outsourced, they will also make opportunities more accessible and more equitable for Americans seeking greater economic security in a growing middle class. I will continue to work closely with my colleagues and with the President and Vice President to move these proposals forward so more of our people can Make It In America."