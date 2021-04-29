Top Drupal Websites for 2021
Drupal has become an increasingly popular CMS platform, powering almost half a million websites today for everything from retail businesses and government contractors, to nonprofit organizations, real estate companies, medical practices, and more.
When making our selections for the best Drupal websites this year, we considered more than just the overall aesthetic of the design. Other factors taken into consideration when making our selections included effective content presentation and organization, inclusion of value statements and competitive advantages, great use of imagery, consistent branding, responsive design, and inclusion of “call to action’ areas to help increase online conversions and drive new visitor traffic.
Below is the list of organization websites that we selected for the top Drupal websites:
Tesla
Paychex
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops
NCAA
New York State
Harvard University
LeCapell
911 Memorial
Lamborghini
Advent
You can see the full list of best Drupal websites as well as more about Drupal’s functionality here.
Not familiar with Drupal? Drupal is an open-source content management system for websites with code written in PHP. Drupal is known for its power and ability to be highly scalable, making it the preferred choice for large and complex organizations. But Drupal is not just limited to larger organizations, many other businesses choose to use the platform because of its ability to allow users to easily manage content and flexibility in how content is presented (it now has over 42,000 free modules).
