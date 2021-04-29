Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DermaCare BioSciences Starts GoFundMe Campaign to raise Money for Rapid COVID Antigen Tests for India

EasyRapidNOW Nasal Swab Antigen Test Kit - Help Stop the Spread!

Rapid Nasal Swab Antigen Tests for India - Help Control the Spread of COVID19

Research shows rapid antigen tests can work in a real world setting - with asymptomatic and symptomatic people.

USA Based DermaCare BioSciences, a div of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label launches a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Rapid Antigen Test Kits for India.

India is in dire need of COVID supplies. Our rapid nasal swab antigen tests produce reliable results in minutes and will help by rapidly recognizing infected individuals.”
— Kelly Stone, Co-Founder Dermacare
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Based DermaCare BioSciences, a division of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Rapid Antigen Test Kits for India.

The company, based in South Florida, has had success supplying millions of these Covid-19 rapid tests worldwide for nearly a year, according to Chief Sales Officer and GoFundMe Organizer, Kelly Stone.

“India is in dire need of COVID supplies”, said Stone. “We’ve been producing and distributing Rapid Antigen Tests since 2020. These tests detect certain proteins in the virus using a non-invasive nasal swab to get a fluid sample. Our antigen tests can produce results in minutes and help India to get Covid under control by rapidly recognizing infected individuals.”

Stone goes on to say, “We want to raise money to donate 1 Million tests to start. We as a company are donating 10,000 tests. Please help us reach our goals so we can get at least 1 Million Tests to India ASAP and help stop the spread of COVID 19!”

For more information about this campaign to help India through rapid testing, please visit: https://gofundme.com/f/india-needs-rapid-cv19-tests


About Dermacare Biosciences.

DermaCare BioSciences, a division of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC is an R&D-focused biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, distributes and supplies high-quality rapid test kits for COVID-19 as well as other medical device and PPE products.
www.easyrapidcovidtestkits.com www.dermacareline.com www.dermacarebio.com

With offices in South Florida and Asia, they are a diversified company that also handles advertising & marketing solutions for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and Fortune 500 companies.

Contact: Kelly Stone, Chief Sales Officer, kelly@dermacarepkg.com; M: 954-465-6408

Rich Butler
Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC
+1 561-818-9105
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Easy RapidNOW Nasal Swab Antigen Test Kits from DermaCare

