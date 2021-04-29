Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Historic American Families Plan

American families who have been hit hard by COVID-19 deserve swift and impactful relief. Through the American Families Plan, the Biden-Harris Administration offers more families the peace of mind that relief is on its way.

The American Families Plan is a once-in-a-generation piece of legislation that invests in our kids, families, and economic future. It continues the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to support parents, children and everyone struggling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plan provides economic and health security for families, by providing paid family and medical leave, investing in maternal health, and devoting billions of dollars to make affordable, high-quality childcare accessible to every family possible. It tackles health challenges tied to nutrition insecurity and poor diets by expanding school meal programs and supporting schools that expand healthy food offerings. And it makes the American Rescue Plan’s health care coverage tax credits permanent, continuing the Administration’s commitment to expanding health access and affordability. Just as importantly, the Plan is rooted with equity at its core and helps tackle disparities that have persisted for far too long.

I am honored to be part of the Families Cabinet and look forward to advancing the Administration’s efforts to ensure that American families do well so our nation thrives.