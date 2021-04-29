Latest News: Teaching with Primary Sources Grant Opportunity

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Collage of images of people teaching

The Library of Congress today announced fiscal year 2022 Teaching with Primary Sources grant opportunities. Applications are sought from organizations that aim to incorporate Library of Congress resources into educational programs and materials for learners representing diverse professions and communities. The application deadline is May 28, 2021. 

