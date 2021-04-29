Well-Being in Law Week Celebrated May 3 - 7
Raising awareness about mental health and encouraging action in the legal professionBOSTON, MA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 3 to 7, 2021 marks the second annual Well-Being Week in Law (WWIL). WWIL is an annual event occurring the first week of May—mental health awareness month—to raise awareness about mental health and encourage action and innovation across the legal profession to improve well-being. The event is a non-conference, which relies on a variety of delivery channels, including free down-loadable resources and webinars and recommended readings and videos. This year the Well-Being Week After Party also launched, which provides free programming and resources for well-being coordinators who are building workplace well-being programs in the profession.
Well-Being Week in Law is an event of the Institute for Well-Being in Law (IWIL), a new nonprofit organization launched this year that will advocate for systemic change in the legal profession to address a growing concern about mental health, substance use and addiction, and stress affecting lawyers.
“The enthusiastic embrace of Well-Being Week in Law in only its second year provides more evidence of the growth of the well-being movement, which should make us all optimistic that positive change is possible,” said Anne Brafford, IWIL vice president and founder and chair of Well-Being Week in Law.
This week, open to all legal professionals, provides do-able ideas and resources for individuals and small groups to participate in every day of Well-Being Week, as well as resources and activity ideas for organizations. Programs include “Radical Candor: Kick Ass at Work While Embracing Your Humanity” as well as “Performance Psychology in Law: How High-Achievers Can Productively Channel Their Energy Like Elite Athletes”, among others.
Some of this year’s programming found inspiration from 2020 highlights among IWIL’s Inaugural and Founding Champions, Crowell & Moring LLP, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Reed Smith LLP, and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, including walking meetings, positive leadership discussions, social connection challenges, spotlighting thriving lawyers, gratitude campaigns, and much more!
Learn more at https://lawyerwellbeing.net/lawyer-well-being-week/.
