Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,093 in the last 365 days.

Colette Cocco Joins BMI Mergers & Acquisitions

Colette Cocco Headshot, BMI Mergers & Acquisitions M&A Advisor

Colette Cocco - Senior M&A Advisor for BMI Mergers & Acquisitions

Colette Cocco Joins BMI Mergers & Acquisitions as Senior M&A Advisor for the Recycling Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, an M&A advisory, and investment banking firm, announced today that Colette Cocco has joined the firm as a Senior M&A Advisor. She will be leading the firm’s sell-side services for private business owners in the recycling and materials industry sectors.

Ms. Cocco, as President and Owner, was responsible for the acquisition, turnaround, and eventual sale of a troubled recycling business which she grew to become the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. Prior to this, she held sales and marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where she worked with iconic brands and national retailers. Most recently, she provided innovation and strategy consulting to clients at Align Ltd.

“We are excited to have Colette join BMI and add her significant experience to our team,” said Tom Kerchner, Managing Director. “Her sales, marketing, and leadership experience will be of great value assisting business owners in the recycling industry.”

Colette also teaches Entrepreneurship and Marketing at Harrisburg University. She holds a BA in Communications from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

About BMI Mergers & Acquisitions
BMI specializes in the sale of privately held businesses. Our process is designed to be thorough, confidential, and attract a large pool of qualified buyers. BMI serves clients throughout the United States and has access to buyers regionally, nationally, and internationally.
Securities transactions are handled thru StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA, and SIPC, which is not affiliated with BMI.

Jessica Kerchner
BMI Mergers & Acquisitions
+1 610-777-7029
email us here

You just read:

Colette Cocco Joins BMI Mergers & Acquisitions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.