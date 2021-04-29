Colette Cocco - Senior M&A Advisor for BMI Mergers & Acquisitions

Colette Cocco Joins BMI Mergers & Acquisitions as Senior M&A Advisor for the Recycling Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, an M&A advisory, and investment banking firm, announced today that Colette Cocco has joined the firm as a Senior M&A Advisor. She will be leading the firm’s sell-side services for private business owners in the recycling and materials industry sectors.

Ms. Cocco, as President and Owner, was responsible for the acquisition, turnaround, and eventual sale of a troubled recycling business which she grew to become the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. Prior to this, she held sales and marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where she worked with iconic brands and national retailers. Most recently, she provided innovation and strategy consulting to clients at Align Ltd.

“We are excited to have Colette join BMI and add her significant experience to our team,” said Tom Kerchner, Managing Director. “Her sales, marketing, and leadership experience will be of great value assisting business owners in the recycling industry.”

Colette also teaches Entrepreneurship and Marketing at Harrisburg University. She holds a BA in Communications from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

About BMI Mergers & Acquisitions

BMI specializes in the sale of privately held businesses. Our process is designed to be thorough, confidential, and attract a large pool of qualified buyers. BMI serves clients throughout the United States and has access to buyers regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Securities transactions are handled thru StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA, and SIPC, which is not affiliated with BMI.