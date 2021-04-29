Leading Canadian Banks Select AxiomSL To Automate Basel IV Regulatory Capital Calculations and Reporting

AxiomSL Delivers Basel-Driven Capital Calculations and Regulatory Reporting on a Single Platform in Canada

We’re honored to be working with the leading Canadian banks and to set the standard in Basel-driven capital calculations and regulatory reporting.” — Ed Probst, Chief Product Officer, AxiomSL

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxiomSL, the industry’s leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced an agreement with two leading Canadian banks to implement AxiomSL’s automated reporting solutions to Basel-driven capital calculations and regulatory reporting requirements for the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions in Canada (OSFI), Statistics Canada and the Bank of Canada.

Federally regulated financial institutions in Canada must comply with a complex and ever-changing set of capital and liquidity reporting requirements, including Basel Capital Adequacy Reporting (BCAR), New Credit Risk Reporting (NCR) and Basel leverage ratio framework disclosures, along with a range of statutory and regulatory reports for OSFI, Bank of Canada and Statistics Canada. By selecting AxiomSL, these major Canadian banking institutions will be able to seamlessly access information from multiple data sources across their institutions, run complex calculations and automate the reporting process.

“We’re honored to be working with the leading Canadian banks and to set the standard in Basel-driven capital calculations and regulatory reporting,” said Ed Probst, Chief Product Officer at AxiomSL. “By leveraging our industry leading data management capabilities, robust business rules and calculation engines, we are able to provide a fully integrated, end-to-end solution that is truly unique in the market. Our clients will benefit from streamlining data flows, process controls, calculations, analytics and regulatory reporting all in one application. The time saved on building and maintaining extract, transform and load (ETL) processes, reconciliations and customized tools can be reinvested into analysis and driving better business decisions. At the same time, our continued investments into technology and our ongoing commitment to ensure consistent, high quality updates worldwide provide our clients with the assurance that they will be able to not only streamline compliance today, but also future-proof themselves against what tomorrow may bring.”

AxiomSL’s automated Canadian Basel Calculation and Reporting Solution is built on the AxiomSL

ControllerView® data integrity and control platform. ControllerView enables institutions to add source data, enrich that data to Basel-driven requirements, and perform regulatory calculations, reporting, and submission on a single platform. This data-driven technology replaces cumbersome legacy processes that required time consuming data mapping and manual reconciliation and adjustment for each, individual report. The AxiomSL ControllerView platform connects and synchronizes these functions to streamline the entire capital calculation and regulatory reporting process.

For more information about AxiomSL’s regulatory reporting solutions in Canada, please click here.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL, a leading global provider of solutions and managed services, delivers efficient risk and regulatory data-management and reporting outcomes for financial institutions. Clients leverage AxiomSL’s solutions across financial, liquidity, capital and credit, shareholding disclosure, trade and transaction, and tax mandates. Its single, fully managed, audit-empowered offering, RegCloud® – AxiomSL’s ControllerView® platform in the cloud, futureproofs clients against technology and regulatory change. AxiomSL’s client base spans national, regional, and global financial institutions. These comprise banks with $45 trillion in total assets including 80% of G-SIBs; investment managers with $13 trillion in assets under management; and 30% of the top 60 US broker-dealers representing $44 billion in shareholder equity. It covers 110 regulators across 50 jurisdictions. AxiomSL ranks in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100®.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com



Contact

John Roderick

President, J. Roderick Public Relations

Tel: +1 631 584 2200

Email: john@jroderick.com

Shamira Alidina

Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Francine Gittins

Global Head of Marketing and Communications, AxiomSL

Tel: +1 212 248 4188

Email: fgittins@axiomsl.com