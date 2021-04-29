FIRST SPORTS INTRODUCES NEW LEISURE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Sports, leading software solutions company for the sports and leisure industry, today announced the release of Run.IT, the company’s latest solution for helping operators to manage their sports and leisure facilities more efficiently.
Backed by more than 18 years’ experience, using proven technologies and insight from partnering some of the UK’s most prestigious National Governing Bodies, Sporting Events and leisure facility chains, RUN.IT is already tried and tested to successfully run a whole leisure facility.
From access control, payment processing and online bookings, Run.IT has an extensive list of product features and flexible modules these include:
Product and payment management
Flexible integrated payment solutions for cash, debit card, credit card, contactless and scheduled direct debits, with full EPOS system to manage till sales and stock control.
Event and venue booking
Online, front desk and one-touch kiosks manage and sell all individual and block bookable activities including courts, pitches, lessons, studios, and conference rooms.
Attendance Tracking
Pin, card, QR or biometric access control via a cloud-based attendance solution managing members, visitors, and staff within your facility in real-time.
Membership management
Comprehensive CRM tools to actively track, communicate and retain members and their fees. Seamless online member (and parent) self-administration portal. Full prospect and sales management modules.
Competition management
Adaptable CMS to administer and manage sports competitions, fixtures, officials, discipline, match reporting and statistics, with open API functionality to your own website.
Real-time performance management
Powerful bespoke and automated real-time reporting to accurately measure KPI’s, make efficiencies and improve facility performance.
Harnessing the digital customer revolution, it additionally features a cloud based online user management portal. Within here members, visitors, players, spectators, coaches can manage their personal data, bookings, payments, and communications directly.
The all-encompassing end-to-end solution includes all hardware, software, installation, integration, and setup. Project managed at every stage by a hands-on expert ensuring a seamless transition.
“We are so excited to officially launch Run.IT, we have years of experience and knowledge that has worked brilliantly in the sports sector, we are eager to apply this success to the wider Leisure industry.” Comments Sean Lucas First Sports Managing Director “We have also worked closely with a leisure operator whilst the system has been in development and their frontline expertise has been invaluable.”
“We are enabling leisure facilities to transform their businesses by giving them the tools and insight to manage their business better from anywhere. The real-time reporting options are very comprehensive, operators can be agile particularly relevant in the current landscape.”
A software solution ready for the future too. Uniquely the technology architecture for Run.IT is flexible, thus able to adapt freely to changes in environment and usability to ensure evolution and growth.
Fancy taking it for a test run or to find out more? Call the team today on 01932 213300 or visit www.first-sports.com
For press information please contact Linda Forster at Hurrah Marketing linda@hurrahmarketing.co.uk or 07814 932345
Notes to editors:
Website: https://www.first-sports.com
About First Sports:
First Sports is an iconic name in the sports and leisure industry for the delivery of innovative and effective software solutions. Proudly established over 15 years ago, the company is renowned for its technical solutions and flexible committed partnership approach. Being a trusted partner to National Governing Bodies such as England Rugby, England Netball and All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Linda Forster
Backed by more than 18 years’ experience, using proven technologies and insight from partnering some of the UK’s most prestigious National Governing Bodies, Sporting Events and leisure facility chains, RUN.IT is already tried and tested to successfully run a whole leisure facility.
From access control, payment processing and online bookings, Run.IT has an extensive list of product features and flexible modules these include:
Product and payment management
Flexible integrated payment solutions for cash, debit card, credit card, contactless and scheduled direct debits, with full EPOS system to manage till sales and stock control.
Event and venue booking
Online, front desk and one-touch kiosks manage and sell all individual and block bookable activities including courts, pitches, lessons, studios, and conference rooms.
Attendance Tracking
Pin, card, QR or biometric access control via a cloud-based attendance solution managing members, visitors, and staff within your facility in real-time.
Membership management
Comprehensive CRM tools to actively track, communicate and retain members and their fees. Seamless online member (and parent) self-administration portal. Full prospect and sales management modules.
Competition management
Adaptable CMS to administer and manage sports competitions, fixtures, officials, discipline, match reporting and statistics, with open API functionality to your own website.
Real-time performance management
Powerful bespoke and automated real-time reporting to accurately measure KPI’s, make efficiencies and improve facility performance.
Harnessing the digital customer revolution, it additionally features a cloud based online user management portal. Within here members, visitors, players, spectators, coaches can manage their personal data, bookings, payments, and communications directly.
The all-encompassing end-to-end solution includes all hardware, software, installation, integration, and setup. Project managed at every stage by a hands-on expert ensuring a seamless transition.
“We are so excited to officially launch Run.IT, we have years of experience and knowledge that has worked brilliantly in the sports sector, we are eager to apply this success to the wider Leisure industry.” Comments Sean Lucas First Sports Managing Director “We have also worked closely with a leisure operator whilst the system has been in development and their frontline expertise has been invaluable.”
“We are enabling leisure facilities to transform their businesses by giving them the tools and insight to manage their business better from anywhere. The real-time reporting options are very comprehensive, operators can be agile particularly relevant in the current landscape.”
A software solution ready for the future too. Uniquely the technology architecture for Run.IT is flexible, thus able to adapt freely to changes in environment and usability to ensure evolution and growth.
Fancy taking it for a test run or to find out more? Call the team today on 01932 213300 or visit www.first-sports.com
For press information please contact Linda Forster at Hurrah Marketing linda@hurrahmarketing.co.uk or 07814 932345
Notes to editors:
Website: https://www.first-sports.com
About First Sports:
First Sports is an iconic name in the sports and leisure industry for the delivery of innovative and effective software solutions. Proudly established over 15 years ago, the company is renowned for its technical solutions and flexible committed partnership approach. Being a trusted partner to National Governing Bodies such as England Rugby, England Netball and All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Linda Forster
Hurrah Marketing Ltd
+44 7814 932345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn