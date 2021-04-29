Bright Pink Honors ChangeMakers Taking Action to Support Health Equity
ChangeMakers Debuts Online May 25 Supporting Women’s Health by Ensuring Information and Access for All. Register here https://brightpink.org/change/CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Pink works to save lives from breast and ovarian cancer by ensuring that all young women – no matter their circumstances – have access to the information, tools, and support they need to know their risk and take charge of their health.
Bright Pink will honor four ChangeMakers who are making a difference both as leaders and as trailblazers to lift up women’s voices and build more equitable systems to support breast and ovarian health. These ChangeMakers will be celebrated in a free online, 90-minute, May 25th event organized by Bright Pink – presented by Deloitte and sponsored by Gilead. Merck, and Hologic – featuring stories that are both informational and inspirational. This virtual event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ET. To participate, please RSVP at brightpink.org/change
Bright Pink honors these ChangeMakers:
Maysa Clay, Bright Pink Ambassador
Daughter of a breast cancer survivor and BRCA1 mutation carrier, Maysa was aware from childhood that she would need to undergo genetic testing. What Maysa didn’t know was that she would initially be told that she “was not a good candidate for testing because she was black.” She would not be deterred. Maysa received her preventative double mastectomy in April 2020 and reconstruction in August 2020 at the age of 24.
Winn Claybaugh, Dean & Co-Founder of Paul Mitchell Schools, Speaker, Author
An advocate and visionary in all that he does, Winn is a longtime champion of Bright Pink. Under his leadership and in keeping with their unique culture of giving back, Winn and the Paul Mitchell Schools have raised over $22 million for charitable organizations, including over $2.1 million for Bright Pink and other cancer-related charities. The schools also raise awareness by educating their students, staff, and guests about the importance of early risk assessment and proactive ways to reduce their lifetime cancer risk.
Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Speaker, Author, Strategist, Business Owner
Bright Pink is thrilled to honor Maya’s efforts to shine a light on health equity matters. A thought leader in many arenas, she works with corporate, philanthropic, governmental, and nonprofit clients to design, implement and evaluate issue advocacy and education campaigns. In November 2019, Maya underwent a prophylactic double mastectomy in response to her family history of breast cancer. Though she did not test positive for a genetic mutation currently associated with breast cancer, Maya had watched her mother pass away after being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and her sister survive Stage 2 breast cancer.
Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes, US Health Care Sector Leader, Deloitte Consulting, LLP
A physician and thought leader, Kulleni has dedicated her career to addressing systemic inequities that contribute to the health disparities that persist for people of color and lower income people. Recently named Health Care Sector Leader for Deloitte Consulting, LLP, she addresses those issues with executives and leaders of health plans, health care providers, patient advocacy groups, and government officials, working to improve health outcomes for all by implementing powerful partnerships and sustainable business models.
Bright Pink finds it of utmost concern that women of color and lower income women are disproportionately impacted by breast and ovarian cancer. Both populations are more likely to be diagnosed at later stages and have lower survival rates than other groups.
Consider:
• Black/African American women are more likely to develop breast cancer before the age of 40 and more likely to develop aggressive forms of breast cancer than white women. source
• A population-based study found that Black women are 16 times less likely to have a discussion about genetic testing with a provider compared to non-Hispanic white women, despite data that suggest that they are just as likely to pursue testing when offered. source
• In 2019, an estimated 11 million women in the U.S. did not have health insurance – a number that is estimated to have doubled in 2020. source
About Bright Pink®
Bright Pink is a national nonprofit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.
George McNeilly
for Bright Pink
+1 407-791-6951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn