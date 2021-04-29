Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Post-Pandemic Assessment of the Sustainable Development Goals

Author/Editor:

Dora Benedek ; Edward R Gemayel ; Abdelhak S Senhadji ; Alexander F. Tieman

Publication Date:

April 29, 2021

Electronic Access:

Disclaimer: This Staff Discussion Note represents the views of the authors and does not necessarily represent IMF views or IMF policy. The views expressed herein should be attributed to the authors and not to the IMF, its Executive Board, or its management. Staff Discussion Notes are published to elicit comments and to further debate.

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic hit countries’ development agendas hard. The ensuing recession has pushed millions into extreme poverty and has shrunk government resources available for spending on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This Staff Discussion Note assesses the current state of play on funding SDGs in five key development areas: education, health, roads, electricity, and water and sanitation, using a newly developed dynamic macroeconomic framework.

