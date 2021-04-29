American Homeowners Now Able to Get Commercial-Grade Indoor Air Purification

Covid-19 continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s daily activities: Where we work, how we shop, where children attend school, and more.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- And while a lot has been discussed about the immediate pandemic-related challenges facing businesses, schools and institutions, one area that is often overlooked is how to get cleaner, safer air inside your own home.For many years, one of the most effective methods to ‘clean’ a home’s indoor air has been through ionization, a technology touted by countless ‘clean air solution’ providers as the best way to eliminate airborne viruses, bacteria and pathogens. But ionization’s historical issue for residential applications has seen the technology usually only available in small, single-room air purifiers, which may help one or perhaps two rooms receive the clean air benefits of ionization but leaves the rest of the home unprotected.The innovative energy experts at Alternative Utility Services (AUS Energy) have solved this problem by putting together a new residential clean air solution that delivers the power and benefits of ionization throughout an entire home.Using bipolar ionization technology, the AUS Energy Clean Home Air solution replicates nature’s process for cleaning the air by producing an equal amount of positive and negative oxygen ions, which then removes odors, particulates, viruses, bacteria, and volatile organic compounds from your home’s indoor air without any harmful byproducts, all at a very affordable price.Airborne particles are charged by the ions, which causes them to cluster together so they can be caught by filters. As they divide to reproduce, bacteria and virus cells bond with oxygen ions, which destroys them. Odor-causing gases and other airborne particles are also neutralized because they are oxidized on contact with oxygen ions. And those oxygen ions cause a chemical reaction with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which then breaks down their entire molecular structure.Homeowners who have been worried about the spread of Covid-19 and want to ensure their home’s indoor spaces are safe can benefit from the AUS Energy Clean Home Air program. It is a simple yet effective way to provide cleaner, healthier indoor air for themselves and their families, but without the hassles of buying filters or replacing parts like most other ‘air purifiers’ require. Plus, the Clean Home Air solution releases zero ozone, making it completely safe for every indoor application.Since today’s economy have caused many household budgets to be stretched, AUS Energy put together sensible, flexible and budget-friendly purchase options that make it easy for anyone who wants cleaner air inside their home to get the Clean Home Air solution right now.Homeowners interested in learning more about the Clean Home Air program can contact AUS Energy at 800-392-4287, email at info@ausenergy.com, or by visiting https://ausenergy.com/residential About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.