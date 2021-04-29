Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Freddie Mac Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its first quarter 2021 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-Q and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the first quarter 2021 financial results supplement.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, April 29, 2021, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com  

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


