Kelly® Announces First Quarter Conference Call

TROY, Mich., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, will release its first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021. In conjunction with its first quarter earnings release, Kelly will publish a financial presentation on the Investor Relations page of its public website and will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET.



The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Via the Internet:

Kellyservices.com

Via the Telephone:

(877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid)

Enter access code 5728672

After the prompt, please enter “#”

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:30 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021 at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 2456495#. The recording will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work , and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice . Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.