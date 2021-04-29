Cerebrum Infotech launches CereKart: Single and Multi-Vendor Platform
Cerebrum Infotech is always striving to provide new and improved solutions to its clients.EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has launched CereKart- an end-to-end System for on-demand businesses. It is a role-based system; it has an admin app, a vendor/seller app, a delivery personnel app, and a customer app that makes it convenient for all four roles to access the platform.
CereKart can be used as a single vendor or multi-vendor platform, depending on the needs of the business. The platform is aimed at businesses dealing in food, grocery, medicine, marijuana, laundry, and flower delivery. CereKart is a fruit of the hard work of the whole team of Cerebrum. The CEO of Cerebrum, Mr. Kamaldeep Thakur, said, “CereKart uses the cutting-edge technology to provide our clients with an innovative and scalable solution that can help them to get high ROI. For developing CereKart, we left no stone unturned, from market research to actually executing our strategies; the journey was a memorable one. In the near future, we are coming up with equally impressive products.”
Features of CereKart include easy sign-up and login with existing social media accounts or phone numbers, real-time tracking to know where the order is and in how much time it will reach the destination, push notifications to inform users about new products, deals, discounts, etc., dynamic analytics to get a 360-degree view of the app, and so many more exciting features.
About Cerebrum Infotech
Cerebrum Infotech has been in the business for over a decade, and in such a short time, the company has become one of the leading software product development companies. The company houses a team of developers, designers, and marketers. Cerebrum Infotech has been continuously getting accolades from various organizations that review the services of IT companies. Cerebrum Infotech has ready-to-use products, such as online learning systems, ride and rental apps, home services apps, conference management systems, eCommerce apps, and CereKart.
