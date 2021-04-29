A Charming Hanging Leaf Chair To Float With The Winds

Each is a perfect blend of utility and aesthetics. The unique leaf-shaped design of the chair gets enhanced when it is suspended.

LLANGOLLEN, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy and carefree!This is what sitting in a hanging chair makes one feel like after some time. The enveloping cocoon of warmth and the lazy motion of the swinging chair envelops people in a pervading sense of peace and balance. Everything seems just right, in equilibrium. This makes contemplation easy. This makes it easy to embrace the past and romanticise the future.The hanging leaf chair is an example of ingenuity. Interior design chair is attractive, imaginative and rare. It is entirely handcrafted by gifted artisans who take pride in producing a flawless piece every time, all the time. Such a passion for detailing and finish is rare and every chair that comes out of the Leaf Story stable makes a style statement.Each is a perfect blend of utility and aesthetics. The unique leaf-shaped design of the chair gets enhanced when it is suspended. It floats and swings creating an aura that is soothing, welcoming and utterly romantic.The covers on the chairs are made to reflect the aura of the mid-century designs. Nevertheless, the monochrome colour is an indication of the modern outlook of its creator, Rupert Oliver.The covers are made from two different and diverse materials with each being handcrafted to perfection. These materials include:• Canvas: Sailmakers making these covers use premium quality materials to give them an attractive finish. The colour and the trims are done based on the selection of the buyer. Each stitch, each cut, each colour shading is individually made by gifted sailmakers from the North-West of England.The canvas, itself, is made from marine grade acrylic. This makes the classic hanging chair very strong with high impact resistance. There is also a lesser chance of damage due to extreme stress making it the ideal choice for this kind of chair. The braids are made from nautical polyester and give the hanging leaf chair covers a rustic look. The eyelets used are also marine grade. They are polished to perfection thereby giving them the highest possible quality of finish.The use of marine-grade materials makes this chair resistant to the effects of weather, water and UV rays. The sheer strength of these materials ensure their resistance to impact. They are also able to withstand the impact of the harshest of winters and the toughest of outdoors. No matter how adverse the circumstances, they remain true to the style, colour and design that were imparted to them when they were first made by the sailmakers.• Leather: By using the finest saddle-quality cowhides to make the hanging chair covers, the sailmakers give them durability and longevity that lasts for almost a lifetime. This 2.8mm thick cowhide is also vegetable-tanned using traditional eco-friendly methods to give them a colour whose quality improves with age and use.The makers of these leather covers have exacting standards that they seek to improve every time they craft a cover.The classic hanging chair is a work of art; something that is as common as it is unusual. Nevertheless, it is still a perfect piece to while away some lazy time. It is the perfect chair to give tired souls and soles a much-needed break.