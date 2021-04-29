Armour Comms wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021
Cyber-security firm wins highest industry accolade for Secure Communications technology
During the pandemic cyberattacks have increased significantly, generating an awareness that security for mobile workers is incredibly important.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms, a supplier of UK Government and NATO approved solutions for secure communications including voice, video, messaging and data, has been awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021. The award was made for outstanding short term growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
— David Holman, Director, Armour Comms
Established in 2015, Armour Comms is one of only 112 organisations nationally to be recognised with an acclaimed Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade this year. Armour Comms technology provides the convenience and usability of consumer-grade apps, with enterprise and government grade security features required by professional users to protect sensitive information and maintain privacy. Armour technology provides a highly secure mobile communications platform where every element of data, including meta-data, can be controlled.
David Holman, Director and co-founder of Armour Comms said; “The whole team at Armour are honoured to have been selected for a Queen’s Award and I know our many customers around the world will share our excitement at this recognition. It is the highlight for us of a busy 12 month period where many organisations moved to remote working and therefore required more robust security for their home workers.
“During the pandemic cyberattacks have increased significantly, generating an awareness that security for mobile workers is incredibly important because it presents such a large attack surface. By combining the usability of consumer-grade apps with enhanced security required for business use our products provide the assurance required when sharing sensitive information of all kinds and maintaining privacy, even in the most challenging of environments.”
Armour Comms supplies the secure communications solutions of choice for governments, banks, defence and law enforcement, financial services, legal and healthcare organisations, as well as family offices, ultra-high nett worth individuals and journalists operating in unfriendly regimes.
