Versatility Made Unique – Leather Bag Brand Genesi Unveils A New Collection That Accentuates Your Individuality

Genesi Introduces Versatile Italian Leather Bags on Kickstarter.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seoul-based designer brand, Genesi, has released their ‘BeYou Collection’ of minimal Italian leather bags on Kickstarter today.

The campaign, which runs till 29th May, offers backers special access to exclusive discounts on their pieces with a one-time-only introductory pricing starting from USD 44 for a stylish cardholder and USD 289 for a handcrafted bag. Backers will also receive limited edition postcards created in collaboration with artist Hyemin Park, featuring original artwork based on the BeYou Collection.

Birthed from a love of quality leather bags, and a core belief that everything has its origins, Genesi was created when the co-founders could not find versatile leather bags that were not overpriced, mass-marketed or boring. Seeing the unmet need, the duo decided to create affordable leather goods that would be adaptable for multiple needs and lifestyles.

“We wanted to create bags for everyone, but not like everyone’s. Every piece in our collection is designed with minimal aesthetics to create a versatile canvas that complements any lifestyle and need. Our motto – ‘Versatility Made Unique’ comes from the belief everyone has a unique story to tell, and we want our bags to help their wearers share that story.” says Grace, co-founder of Genesi.

True to the brand’s philosophy of origins and creation, each piece in the BeYou Collection is constructed based on its original purpose of fitting your essentials, while serving as the perfect accessory to accentuate your individuality. The designs are built on subtle distinctive silhouettes inspired by art, architecture and everyday shapes to showcase an unexpected element of surprise through its subtle ingenuity.

Each piece includes only the essential features to remove unnecessary weight and hassle, while the minimal branding allows the wearer to be the focus. Their signature hidden magnetics closures also ensure fuss-free convenient access to whatever you need, so you can focus on what matters.

Using only premium materials and full grain Italian leather, the BeYou collection is handcrafted in limited quantities to appeal to the minimalists who seek exclusivity and quality in favor of brand names. Genesi also commits to sustainability by reducing their carbon footprint and making conscious choices with eco-friendly materials in their packaging.

Those interested can pre-order Genesi bags on Kickstarter now.

About Genesi

Genesi is a Seoul-based brand designer brand that specializes in leather goods. Based on the brand’s philosophy that everything has its origins, each piece is constructed with its original purposes in mind to create a versatile canvas for any lifestyle and occasion. Genesi believes individuality is the expression of everyone’s unique story. Through our pieces, we want everyone to have the freedom to express their individuality and share their story.