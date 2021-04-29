Crazed Crimes in Cosmetics
The story of the dark side of a beautiful industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to the beauty industry, there is always more to things than meets the eye. Unfortunately, behind the scenes, the harsh reality is that the industry can sometimes be anything but beautiful. Being a highly competitive industry and at times where competition breeds contempt, which at some point could result in crimes, things can go from petty to deadly in an instant. This is the story of author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book Murder for Beauty, a tale of intrigue, politics, corporate espionage, and murder, all happening in the beauty industry.
Beatrice Cayzer is a writer of the world and a woman of prestige. She is a prolific writer who created numerous renowned books, many of which have garnered accolades and critical praise, such as The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and New Tales of Palm Beach. She also contributed to different popular publications like Good Housekeeping and is no stranger to other magazines that are household names. She comes from prestigious family lines: a descendant of two people who arrived in the Mayflower and were founders of an Upper Virginia community, as well as of the Fairbanks-Adams line, who are partially responsible for ending slavery in the United States.
Cayzer’s book is about a series of terror killings happening in the cosmetics industry that saw the different leaders of several companies losing their lives. Sensing that not all appears as they seem, Happy Harrow, a horse jockey, sleuth, and clairvoyant all in one, takes action. She is a hunter of serial killers and with her special skills and clairvoyant gift, she sets out to track the culprit that sees her go on a globe-trotting adventure in order to solve the problem and prevent even more lives to be taken.
Fans of murder mysteries, crime novels, and suspense-thrillers should definitely get this book!
