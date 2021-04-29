Of Love and Death with Horses
The topsy-turvy tale of a racehorse trainer’s lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A racehorse trainer’s life should, by all accounts, be a simple and humble one. Even though horse racing is “The Sport of Kings,” those who train the majestic beasts of the track should have a pretty straightforward life. However, as with all stories, life doesn’t always turn out the way it should, and things are rarely simple and straightforward. Such is the case with Rick Harrow, the protagonist of author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book To Save A Child, who finds himself in the center of a storm of events that turned his life topsy-turvy.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is no stranger to the Sport of Kings, or things royal and prestigious. She is a descendant of an important family line, one whose origins can be traced back to the early founding years of Upper Virginia and the arrival of the Mayflower. She is also the daughter of the US Ambassador at large, the spouse of the grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, Stanley Cayzer, and has family ties to the Fairbanks-Adams who w instrumental in ending slavery in the US. But she doesn’t get by on her reputation or family lineages alone for Beatrice is a very accomplished and well-known writer. She has numerous published and award-winning books under her belt and has actively contributed to different famous publications and magazines in different genres.
The book is about Rick Harrow and the story of his life. Within the pages of the book, we learn that Rick’s life has virtually turned upside down after going through one challenge after another, following the tragedy that befell him after he failed to protect his wife from Kentucky Hills. The story takes the reader through numerous twists and turns, pausing just enough to give them a short breather before pulling them back into the very compelling story of Rick’s attempts at redemption.
Get your copy today to learn more about Rick’s struggle and if he succeeds by the very last page!
