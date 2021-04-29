A Diary of American History
A deep look at ambassadorship, politics, and slaveryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slavery is an archaic and inhumane practice that is now outlawed in most parts of the globe. However, slavery is part of the history of many countries considered to be superpowers today, and this includes the United States. Its effects are so profound that to this day, it is still a subject in many socio-political discussions, especially in today’s climate where racism is still very much part of the discourse. Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer sought to shed light on this part of US history in her book The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is connected to the history of slavery in the US, as her family is tied to the Adams-Fairbanks line, members of which long ago helped end slavery in the country. She is a well-renowned author known for numerous published books that won recognition and awards, as well as contributions to famous publications and magazines. In addition to being part of the Adams-Fairbanks line, two of her ancestors helped found an Upper Virginia community back in 1620.
The book is a reflection of Beatrice’s fascination in the ending of slavery in the US. It was Louisa and Ambassador John Quincy Adams, whom she is connected to by blood, who were partly instrumental in the abolishment of this practice in the Union. The book sheds light on their story, the different treaties Ambassador Adams negotiated, and the roadblocks he faced in the capital all in the bid to end slavery.
This book is definitely one that fans of history and American culture should have on their shelves. Get yours now!
