A Not-So-Happy Trilogy
A collection of stories full of mystery and intrigueCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the best stories are often told in trilogies, whether it be in movie or book form. It’s similar to a popular movie, The Prestige’s theme, on how a magic act is composed of three parts: the Pledge, the Turn, and the Prestige. Oftentimes the first book sets up the entire tale, the second is where a lot of the events happen to tide over to the climax and closure of the third. This is how author Beatrice Cayzer’s book The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy plays out as well, and each book will captivate the reader from beginning to end.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is an accomplished writer and traveler, who has been writing while going to different parts of the globe all her life. She is from a well-known family descended from two founders of an Upper Virginia community, those who arrived with the Mayflower back in 1620. She has written several works that won recognition and awards and has contributed to different well-known publications and magazines.
The book is composed of three stories that are about Rick Harrow and his wife Happy, who is the namesake of the book. The first is Murder to Music, the second is Murder in Marriage, and the last is Murdered Mothers, all of which tell the tale of the husband-and-wife duo filled with numerous twists and turns. Double murders, affairs, and suspense happening in different parts of the world fill the pages of this thrilling trilogy!
