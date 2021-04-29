Redemption in the Desert
A tale of finding one’s self through adversityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout a person’s lifetime, it is impossible that they will not commit any wrongdoings or mistakes, in one form or another. Most of the time, these mistakes can easily be corrected, but grave ones can take years or even one’s entire lifetime to fix, if it is even possible. These kinds of wrongdoings are the ones that most carry for decades, even while they’re trying to fix their lives for the better. Author Beatrice Cayzer’s book Kidnapped in Jerusalem is an example of one such tale.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a descendant of a family with a long, storied history. Two of her ancestors helped establish an Upper Virginia community after arriving from the famous Mayflower in 1620 and her father was a US ambassador. But she hasn’t gotten by just because of her family’s prestige. She is an accomplished author who wrote numerous books all while traveling around the world. Her Rick Harrow novels won the Book of the Year Award in the USA, and others like The Princes and Princesses of Wales and The Royal World of Animals gained fame.
The book tells the story of the redemption of Dennis McLeary who has experienced adversity all his life due to the unfortunate events in his youth. He was sexually abused at the age of six, and in an attempt to prove to himself that he is a normal man with normal needs, he had sex with an underage girl at the age of 18 and was jailed for it.
