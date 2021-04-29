When Politicians Fall in Love
The love stories of America’s most prestigious political familyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Kingdom has the Royal Family but the USA has the Kennedys. And just like the royals of Britain, when news of a Kennedy’s love life comes to light, the country gets enthralled by it. The love stories of the American blue-blooded family have always fascinated people and one person especially, the author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer. Her book Kennedys in Love is a deep dive into the love lives of the Kennedys, sharing their stories within the pages.
Beatrice is no stranger to prestigious families, belonging to one herself. She is the descendant of two founders of an Upper Virginia community who were part of the Mayflower in 1620, is married to Stanley Cayzer who is the grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, famed for his shipping companies. She is also the daughter of a former US Ambassador. But she isn’t just riding her family’s and her husband’s prestigious family names for she is an accomplished author herself with numerous famously published works.
Her work takes the reader into a deep dive into the Kennedys whose love lives were full of life and loss, happiness and tragedy, and lessons perhaps readers can learn from. It reveals what the Kennedys are like behind the scenes, away from the spotlight of politics and glamour, revealing them to be just like you and me, people who are capable of love and have dealt with loss just the same.
Fans of romance and people stories, especially that of the Kennedys, must have this book! Buy your copy today!
