From supersized to a extra pure look: The evolution of breast implants

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

Breast implants are more popular than ever. They remain one of the most sought-after cosmetic surgeries in many countries from the United States and Brazil to the UK and China. They’re the subject of reality shows and tabloid spreads, a recurrent topic of celebrity culture and a perennial punch line.

But in terms of size, implants are actually getting smaller.

A shift has been underway since the mid-2010s, with women around the world, from Victoria Beckham to Crystal Hefner, seeking implant removals or reductions. While some, like Hefner, do so due to health complications, there are also signs that the unnaturally large look has simply fallen out of style in recent years.

Studies also indicate that in the United States and the UK, demand for breast reduction procedures grew 6% from 2018 to 2019 and, according to Google Trends, the number of people searching for “breast reduction surgery” has been rising steadily in different countries since the onset of…