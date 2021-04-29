Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,857 in the last 365 days.

Apple simply had an enormous quarter because of the 5G iPhone

The company on Wednesday reported revenues of $89.6 billion and a profit of $23.6 billion for the three months ending March 27, blowing past analyst forecasts. The company also authorized a $90 billion share buyback, it said.

Apple shares surged more than 3% after-hours following the report.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

iPhone sales were at nearly $48 billion, a 65% increase over the same quarter last year, as consumers continued shelling out the big bucks to upgrade to Apple’s first 5G smartphone lineup. The company’s overall product sales were $72.6 billion, buoyed by the launch of new iPads, the Apple Watch Series 6 and an updated range of MacBooks with Apple’s in-house silicon chips.

“Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping…

The post Apple simply had an enormous quarter because of the 5G iPhone appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Apple simply had an enormous quarter because of the 5G iPhone

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.