Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Joint Address to Congress

"Tonight, on the eve of his hundredth day in office, President Biden delivered his first address to Congress and laid out not only his detailed plans for confronting our most pressing challenges but his vision of an America that is safer, stronger, more just, and more prosperous. He reiterated his view that it is not enough just to end this pandemic and go back to the way things were before. Now is a moment to turn the page on a period in our history in which too many Americans were economically insecure and not enough were able to access opportunities to get ahead. We have a chance to come together as one nation and reject injustices and divisions that have held us back for too long. We can do it by moving forward with the bold proposals introduced by President Biden, based on ideas long championed by House Democrats. "With enactment of the American Rescue Plan in March, Congress and President Biden took the long-overdue step of providing emergency relief to Americans struggling to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic crisis. Thanks to that legislation, more than 220 million vaccine shots have been delivered, and deaths from COVID-19 are down 75% since January. We are finally getting this pandemic under control, and the investments made in vaccination and testing under the American Rescue Plan are making it safer for schools and businesses to begin reopening. Americans can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel approaching - but we must take bold action now to ensure that the America awaiting us there is truly brighter than before. "That's why President Biden has proposed that the next steps be a major economic revitalization through the American Jobs Plan and a substantial growth in access to equity and opportunity through his American Families Plan. The former makes investments in infrastructure to create millions of good jobs and includes provisions that will make it easier for American workers and their families to afford housing, education and skills training, and other critical opportunities for economic advancement. The latter renews the promise of the American Dream by ensuring that high-quality education, health care, and child care are accessible to every American and that those in our country who work hard in full-time jobs will no longer have to struggle just to make ends meet and forgo opportunities to get ahead. It includes key reforms to the tax code benefitting the middle class and those working hard to enter the middle class while making certain that the wealthiest in our country pay their fair share - ensuring that our tax policies reward work, not wealth. "I was glad to hear President Biden set out his vision and call our country to the higher purpose of living up to the promise of its Founders: that all our people must not only be treated equally under our laws but that all equally deserve a chance to Make It In America . I look forward to working with my House Democratic colleagues to advance this agenda of justice, equality, security, and opportunity in the weeks and months ahead as we work to defeat this pandemic and build the better future Americans deserve."