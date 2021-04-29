Hoyer Discusses President Biden’s Joint Address on CBS News

“Well, I hope to hear [from the President] the same thing he’s been doing over the last few months, frankly, what he did on the campaign, [and] what he said he was going to do, and that is work to bring our country together; to express in civil terms his vision for going forward, his sort-of normalness, if you will, [his] rationality [and] good sense. I think he’s going to bring that to this speech and I think he’s been doing that. I think that’s been good for the country, and I think the country is a little calmer and a little more likely to come together under the kind of tone that the President has set. Then, I think he is going to talk about specific proposals as he did in the American Rescue Plan, as he has in the American Jobs Plan, and now in the American Families Plan. I think he’s going to be talking about both the [American] Jobs Plan and the [American] Famil[ies] plan and, I’m sure he will reference what we did in the American Rescue Plan.”

“All of that is designed to bring us out of any deep economic malaise or recession that we’ve been in and bring us back to a vibrant economy, a growing economy and, of course, all the economists predict that the American Rescue Plan will do that and the American Jobs Plan will do that as well, and the American Families Plan will make sure that we meet the needs of the American people, many of whom are still struggling. They want to get their kids back in school, they want to have the availability of child care, they want to have their jobs secure and available, and I think that’s what the President is going to talk about.”

“I think, frankly, the response around the country has been – from a bipartisan perspective – we don’t see that bipartisanship in the Congress but I think around the country what we see is many Republicans, not all Republicans, maybe not the majority of Republicans, but a significant number of Republicans who voted for Donald Trump and are saying [President Joe Biden is] moving us in the right direction, it may not be perfect, we may disagree with some things, but [President Biden] is moving us in the right direction and I think they welcome, as I said, I keep talking about tone - the last president created an atmosphere of confrontation and chaos and no clear plan moving forward. [President] Joe Biden is doing exactly the opposite and I think that is welcomed by the country.”