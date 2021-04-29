Finn and Dorian Drake Announce Export Agreement within Middle East and Asia for Hydroseeders, Material and Straw Blowers

Dorian Drake and Finn Announce Hydroseeders Export Agreement within Middle East & Asia

Finn Corporation and Dorian Drake announced an export agreement for Hydroseeders, material and straw blowers for select territories within Middle East & Asia.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finn Corporation and Dorian Drake International Inc. announced an export agreement for Hydroseeders®, material blowers, straw blowers, and consumables for select territories within the Middle East and Asia.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian’s area of coverage includes Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

“We are looking forward to growing our international business through this partnership with Dorian Drake,” said Todd Thornicroft, director of sales and marketing at Finn Corporation. “They bring the knowledge and expertise in conducting business in key international markets that will assist us in achieving our strategic growth goals.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s Hardware, Lawn & Garden group manager said, “We are excited about expanding our product range to include Finn’s Hydroseeders and the rest of their product line. They’re the industry leader in erosion control equipment and we’re eager to introduce their product lines to our customers.”

Finn Corporation, Manufacturers of Hydroseeders

A global industry leader, Finn Corporation designs and manufactures, quality equipment for the landscape and erosion control markets. Since1935, FINN has provided high performance products that are both innovative and long-lasting. Their products include Hydroseeders, material and straw blowers that reduce labor costs, minimize downtime, and improve the environment. With nearly 175 dealer locations in North America and representation internationally, Finn provides local expertise through an extensive Dealer Network that is unmatched in the industry. To learn more, go to www.FinnCorp.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.

