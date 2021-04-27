HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 27, 2021

Department of Health:

One COVID-19 Death Reported Involving Child

DOH has reported the death of a child between 0-10 years old. The boy, who had underlying conditions, was visiting the state with his parents, when he began to experience COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving on the islands. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Both of his parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawaiʻi.

In a statement, Governor David Ige said, “While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaiʻi.”

A total of 54 new COVID-19 cases were also reported statewide. This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 25, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 37 24,615 Hawai‘i 5 2,682 Maui 8 3,335 Kaua‘i 2 223 Moloka‘i 0 37 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 1,038 Total Cases 54 32,041++ Deaths 1 479

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 23, 2021: Hawai‘i-3, Maui-14, O‘ahu-28, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, three cases on Kauaʻi and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. All facilities are clear of COVID-19 except the Maui Community Correctional Center which has only one (1) active positive inmate case remaining. There were 36 negative inmate test results received for the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center, 15 negative inmate results received for the Halawa Correctional Facility, eight (8) negative inmate test result for the Women’s Community Correctional Center, and two (2) negative inmate test results received for the Waiawa Correctional Facility. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

16,245 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 16,245 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,086 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 3,242 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

