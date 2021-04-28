Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests Two Road Rage Suspects on I-40

COOKEVILLE --- On April 23, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a BOLO of a hit-and-run driver on I-40 in Putnam County. It was reported that the fleeing driver allegedly shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Trooper Donnie Clark of THP’s Interdiction Plus Unit was patrolling in the area when he located the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the trooper’s interview, both the driver and passenger admitted to using a gun to intimidate the victim but denied firing the weapon. During the search of the vehicle, a .22 caliber rifle was recovered.

The driver, Bobby Jolly, age 24 from Rockwood, Tennessee and Hannah Price, age 24 from Nashville, Tennessee were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Booking photos and a list of charges can be obtained by contacting the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office booking section.

If you encounter yourself in a road rage incident, we strongly urge you to never take the law into your hands. Immediately remove yourself from the dangerous situation. You can do this by slowing down and allowing the other driver to go ahead or safely exit the roadway. Please notify law enforcement immediately and provide a description of the vehicle, driver, passenger, and if possible, a tag number for them to investigate.

