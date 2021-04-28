Students, parents and teachers joining efforts in favor of the community

An Educational Global Partnership has been formed.

SPRING, TEXAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Educational Global Partnership has been formed. The Woodlands Texas will be the home for The Woodlands Arenas International School, with a main Campus at The Woodlands Preparatory International School.

“We are proud to be part of this new agreement that benefits both parties. Arenas brings in its distinguished background and the excellence in schools management, and we draw together the community of students amid The Woodlands, joining a new school which offers better opportunities to expand the cultural impact within their configuration” commented the Principal for The Woodlands Arenas International School, Kathryn Gornto. Arenas International Group (AIS) and The Woodlands Preparatory School (WP) formalized a global educational agreement by the means of the methodology of the International Baccalaureate (IB) and the best educational practices in order to reinforce the leadership of their K-12 students.

AIS has a solid experience for more than 50 years and its mission is to educate people who contribute to improve their surrounding world by means of the scholar community commitment, through a formation in excellence, bilingual, innovative, of international character and connected with the environment. Furthermore, the Mission of The Woodlands Preparatory School is to create an international community of learning which prepares their students to become leaders with integrity through academic rigorousness, intercultural understanding, and with a spirit of service to humanity.

Due to this alliance, a new educational model has been created based on an academic excellence along with a multicultural teaching, emphasizing the balance of languages dominance, sport, artistic, and cultural activities. Thus, students will be able to achieve their own individual and collective goals, influencing society proactively by the means of the multicultural philosophy with a perspective of social responsibility. The Arenas International Group community at The Woodlands celebrates this alliance in favor of the formation of people with integrity to obtain a more humane balance to impact global community in an event to be held May 1 st , 2021 at 11 AM at their new facilities on 27440 Kuykendahl Road.

“Summarizing, our students will deem in the constant learning and able to understand the importance of the diverse points of view, since they will be successful negotiators to resolve together any differences or to learn from them, in order to discover that regardless of their differences, life perspective could be adequate to the context of own lives.”, concluded Gornto, “We are a community empowered with this new alliance which arrives to enrich the education of children and teenagers of our community in The Woodlands and those coming from other nations”.

The Woodlands Arenas International School, a Global Learning Experience.

About The Woodlands Arenas International School The Woodlands Arenas International Group is an organization resulting from the alliance of Arenas International Group and The Woodlands Preparatory International School. Both schools offer an international education empowered in the usage of the international system IB (International Baccalaureate) specialized in students of Kinder to 12 offering three programs: PYP, MYP, DP. In March 2021 this alliance materializes and nominates Kathryn Gornto as Principal, Scholar with more than 20 years of experience in management of prestigious Ibero-America schools. The school formation reinforces the programs of languages teaching, science, technology, media, arts, and sports. For more information call to 281.516.0600

Contact: Kathryn Anna Gornto .

Organization: The Woodlands Arena International School.

Phone Number: 281 516 06 00

Address: 27440 Kuykendahl Road The Woodlands, Texas.

Email: kgornto@woodlandsprep.org

URL: www.woodlandsprep.org