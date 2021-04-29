Third Time’s The Charm For Al Perez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Perez is a captivating singer/songwriter and soulful performer whose three self-released albums have now resulted in his receiving a recording and publishing deal with Warrior Records/L.A. Entertainment, Inc.

Al's seven-member live band has thrilled audiences for over a decade at festivals, corporate events, and clubs around the USA. He has also performed with many local bands in Mexico, Jamaica, Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Aruba.

Perez performs music which has been described as something for everyone with tones ranging from light rock to R&B -- with a singer-songwriter flair and just a touch of Latin for flavoring. Whether Al is playing solo or on a full-band festival, corporate event or club, he performs all the fan favorite covers, as well as his own original music. As The Columbian noted, “The soulful sounds from Al’s acoustic guitar and his seven-piece band backing him are masterfully woven.”

Al has been performing around the northwest music scene since 1997 and over the course of his career has self-released three albums. His first in ’97 entitled “Travlinman” was recorded at S.I. Studios in Portland, Oregon. This was followed by 2000’s ”Finally“ which received both local and national play with the songs ”Millennium” and “Under my Skin,” and his 2003 third release, “Next,” included fan favorites “Come and Get It” and “Be with Me.”

Many of Perez’s original songs have been featured on Portland’s KINK radio and the band has performed live in the KINK Lounge on numerous occasions. Al has also been featured on local Channel 6 News and interviewed/performed live on KRLL in Bend, Oregon.

Al’s prowess as an artist and songwriter caught the attention of Warrior Records’ president, Jim Ervin. This led to a recent record and publishing deal for Perez who is also currently putting together a new fourth album for the label to release which should be ready this fall. “We’re happy be working with Al and look forward to making his newest material available soon,” said Ervin. In the meantime, Al’s three album back catalog has been released by Warrior via digital and physical outlets.

