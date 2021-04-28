Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - May

Personnel from Fish and Game's McCall and Nampa Hatcheries will be releasing more than 177,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during May.

LOCATION                                          WEEK STOCKED                         NUMBER OF TROUT

Browns Pond (McCall)                            May 10                                               1,500

Cascade Reservoir                                   May 24                                             87,650

Dick Knox Pond (Emmett)                      May 10                                                 800

Duff Lane Pond (Middleton)                   May 3                                                   275

Eagle Island Park Pond                           May 3                                                   450

Eds Pond (Emmett)                                 May 17                                                 200

Esthers Pond (Boise)                              May 17                                                 700

Fischer Pond (Cascade)                         May 17                                                 750

Grimes Creek (Idaho City)                      May 17                                               1,600

Heroes Park Pond (Meridian)                May 3, 17                                           75/75

Herrick Reservoir (Cascade)                 May 10                                                1,500

Horsethief Reservoir (Cascade)           May 17, 24                                 12,000/23,000

Indian Creek (Caldwell)                          May 3                                                    250

Indian Creek (Kuna)                               May 10                                                   250

Kleiner Pond (Meridian)                        May 3, 24                                          450/450

Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home)            May 10                                                   350

Lost Valley Reservoir (New Meadows) May 24                                            14,000

Lowman Nature Ponds                        May 17                                                    600

Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise)             May 3                                                     6,775

Mann Creek Reservoir (Weiser)         May 3                                                     2,400

Mariposa Pond (Boise)                       May 3, 17                                           125/125

Marsing Pond                                       May 10                                                    450

McDevitt Pond (Boise)                        May 3, 24                                           450/450

Meadow Creek Pond (New Meadows) May 17                                            1,000

Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend)             May 24                                                     900

Nicholson Pond (Kuna)                      May 10                                                    475

Ol' McDonald Pond (Council)           May 10                                                     500

Parkcenter Pond (Boise)                   May 10                                                     700

Payette Lake (McCall)                       May 24                                                   5,000

Payette Pond (Payette)                     May 6                                                       450

Payette River, Middle Fork (Crouch) May 17                                                 1,000

Poormans Pond (McCall)                 May 17                                                     500

Riverside Pond (Garden City)          May 3, 24                                             450/450

Rotary Pond (Caldwell)                    May 3                                                         900

Rowlands Pond (McCall)                May 10, 24                                        1,500/1,000

Sawyers Pond (Emmett)                May 10                                                       500

Settlers Pond (Meridian)                May 3, 17                                              125/125

Silver Creek (Crouch)                     May 17                                                     1,000

Tripod Reservoir (Smiths Ferry)   May 24                                                       800

Weiser Community Pond              May 24                                                       500

Williams Pond (Boise)                   May 10                                                       450

Wilson Springs (Nampa)              May 3, 17                                               250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) May 3, 10, 17, 24                        400/400/375/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -

