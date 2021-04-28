Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - May
Personnel from Fish and Game's McCall and Nampa Hatcheries will be releasing more than 177,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during May.
LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT
Browns Pond (McCall) May 10 1,500
Cascade Reservoir May 24 87,650
Dick Knox Pond (Emmett) May 10 800
Duff Lane Pond (Middleton) May 3 275
Eagle Island Park Pond May 3 450
Eds Pond (Emmett) May 17 200
Esthers Pond (Boise) May 17 700
Fischer Pond (Cascade) May 17 750
Grimes Creek (Idaho City) May 17 1,600
Heroes Park Pond (Meridian) May 3, 17 75/75
Herrick Reservoir (Cascade) May 10 1,500
Horsethief Reservoir (Cascade) May 17, 24 12,000/23,000
Indian Creek (Caldwell) May 3 250
Indian Creek (Kuna) May 10 250
Kleiner Pond (Meridian) May 3, 24 450/450
Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home) May 10 350
Lost Valley Reservoir (New Meadows) May 24 14,000
Lowman Nature Ponds May 17 600
Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise) May 3 6,775
Mann Creek Reservoir (Weiser) May 3 2,400
Mariposa Pond (Boise) May 3, 17 125/125
Marsing Pond May 10 450
McDevitt Pond (Boise) May 3, 24 450/450
Meadow Creek Pond (New Meadows) May 17 1,000
Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend) May 24 900
Nicholson Pond (Kuna) May 10 475
Ol' McDonald Pond (Council) May 10 500
Parkcenter Pond (Boise) May 10 700
Payette Lake (McCall) May 24 5,000
Payette Pond (Payette) May 6 450
Payette River, Middle Fork (Crouch) May 17 1,000
Poormans Pond (McCall) May 17 500
Riverside Pond (Garden City) May 3, 24 450/450
Rotary Pond (Caldwell) May 3 900
Rowlands Pond (McCall) May 10, 24 1,500/1,000
Sawyers Pond (Emmett) May 10 500
Settlers Pond (Meridian) May 3, 17 125/125
Silver Creek (Crouch) May 17 1,000
Tripod Reservoir (Smiths Ferry) May 24 800
Weiser Community Pond May 24 500
Williams Pond (Boise) May 10 450
Wilson Springs (Nampa) May 3, 17 250/250
Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) May 3, 10, 17, 24 400/400/375/400
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
- IDFG -