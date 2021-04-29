Terry Kovel Honored in “Antique Trader” Magazine: A Lifetime of Antiques and Having Fun

Terry Kovel pictured on the cover of Antique Trader

Terry Kovel has been named “The Grand Dame of Antiques” with a cover story in the May issue of “Antique Trader.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Kovel—author, publisher, columnist and nationally recognized expert on antiques and collectibles—has been named “The Grand Dame of Antiques” by Antique Trader magazine. Terry and her late husband, Ralph Kovel, published their first book, Kovels’ Dictionary of Marks – Pottery and Porcelain, in 1953. Before that, antiques collecting was an obscure field left to dry experts who spoke about the history and identification of porcelain, furniture and other collectibles. Today, the Kovel name is synonymous with the antiques and collectibles field.

The article details how a 25-cent purchase of a mustache cup at Niagara Falls by Terry as a child, and Ralph’s intuitive observation in the 1950s that there were no resources for average collectors, were the sparks that helped build the Kovel brand. The article notes that “the couple . . . were pioneers in the truest sense.” In addition to millions of copies of the annual Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide, there are dozens of other books, the longest-running national newspaper column by the original author, a robust website, a monthly newsletter, Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles, articles in Forbes and House Beautiful, and last-but-not-least, former television series for PBS and HGTV.

Sixty years of analyzing the market and talking to experts, dealers, and fellow-buyers have given Terry Kovel a unique view of the good, the bad, the quirky, and the fun aspects of collecting. Antique Trader looks back on Terry’s legacy of collecting, researching and writing about antiques and collectibles and includes many of her personal anecdotes and comments, as well as pictures of Ralph and Terry through the decades. Don’t miss the photo of the couple gleefully waving pedestals found at a flea market that are still in Terry’s home today.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 53rd edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 46 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.