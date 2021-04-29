Ufiit by Adrianne Offering New Way of Approaching Exercise, Health and Fitness
Online program wants people to respect their bodiesDUBAI, UAE, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ufiit by Adrianne is going against traditional fitness rules with its popular online fitness program that provides a customized exercise, weight loss and diet plan.
"The idea of exercise is simple, and it has been around in one form or another through human history. It's been formulated and developed into various types, systems, programs and methods with varying success," said owner Adrianne Oyewole. "But what has arisen is the idea of no pain, no gain. It's the ideology that you cannot achieve results unless you beat up your body or punish it to the point of submission. We have been told to believe that without punishment or pain, we are not working hard enough, and we would never see results."
Oyewole knows this is a false ideology doomed to fail over time. He founded Ufiit by Adrianne to combat this way of thinking. Instead, He offers a new and unique fitness and health method that uses non-damaging and non-generic exercise routines to transform bodies based on body type.
Ufiit's online fitness programs are based on the ideology of respecting the body because the idea of no pain, no gain is a punishment that often leads to injuries or damage to the body. People come in all different shapes and sizes, but are told to do the same exercises regardless of body type. That is the reason people struggle, relapse and don't get the results they seek.
"We do not need to punish or cause pain to our bodies to be successful. We can challenge ourselves through body type-specific routines, low-impact exercises and setting individualized goals for ourselves," Oyewole said.
For more information or to sign up for a two-week trial, visit ufiit.com.
