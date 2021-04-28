Notice of Gazprom's Investor Day live webcast

April 28, 2021, 21:05

On April 29, Gazprom's Investor Day event will be webcast live.

The live broadcast will start at 03:00 pm Moscow time (08:00 pm in Singapore, 01:00 pm in London, 08:00 am in New York) at gazprom.ru and gazpromvideo.ru, as well as the Company's pages on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Investor Day participants:

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department, Gazprom;

Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom; Director General, Gazprom Export;

Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Famil Sadygov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Alexey Yankevich, Deputy Director General for Economics and Finance, Gazprom Neft.