Notice of Gazprom's Investor Day live webcast
On April 29, Gazprom's Investor Day event will be webcast live.
The live broadcast will start at 03:00 pm Moscow time (08:00 pm in Singapore, 01:00 pm in London, 08:00 am in New York) at gazprom.ru and gazpromvideo.ru, as well as the Company's pages on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Investor Day participants:
Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;
Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department, Gazprom;
Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom; Director General, Gazprom Export;
Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;
Famil Sadygov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;
Alexey Yankevich, Deputy Director General for Economics and Finance, Gazprom Neft.
Information Directorate, Gazprom
|
Media
+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27
|
Investment Community
+7 812 609-41-29
|
Gazprom on social media