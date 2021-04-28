Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,703 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Gazprom's Investor Day live webcast

On April 29, Gazprom's Investor Day event will be webcast live.

The live broadcast will start at 03:00 pm Moscow time (08:00 pm in Singapore, 01:00 pm in London, 08:00 am in New York) at gazprom.ru and gazpromvideo.ru, as well as the Company's pages on YouTubeTwitter, and Facebook.

Investor Day participants:

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department, Gazprom;

Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom; Director General, Gazprom Export;

Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Famil Sadygov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Alexey Yankevich, Deputy Director General for Economics and Finance, Gazprom Neft.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Notice of Gazprom's Investor Day live webcast

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.