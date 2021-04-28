Hoyer Announces Virtual Guest for President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress

“I am so pleased to welcome María Icaza as my virtual guest for President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress tonight,” said Leader Hoyer. “María immigrated to St. Mary’s County in 2000 from Panama, and in 2007, she opened her first Dunkin’ Donuts store. Since then, she’s worked hard to successfully own and operate four stores in St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties. Like many businesses, she faced unimaginable hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to emergency coronavirus legislation passed by Congress last year, María applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan that has helped her keep employees on the payroll, pay operational expenses, and keep her doors open during this crisis.”

“With the enactment of the American Rescue Plan, critical assistance was made accessible to thousands of business owners like María,”“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund established by the American Rescue Plan will ensure businesses like María’s are able to keep their doors open and serving our communities. I’m glad that because of the resources provided by Congress and the Biden Administration, María’s businesses are doing well and she’s opening a fifth store in the coming weeks. I am glad to have María join me as my virtual guest for tonight’s historic address, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress and the Biden Administration to provide our small businesses with the support they need as we recover from this pandemic.”

María Icaza was born in Panama City, and received her Juris Doctor’s Degree from the New England School of Law. She opened her first Dunkin’ Donuts store in 2007 and currently owns three stores in St. Mary’s County and one in Calvert County. She is set to open her fifth store in two weeks in Calvert County. A resident of Hollywood, MD, María is a member of the Lexington Park Rotary Club and previously served as a Director for the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.