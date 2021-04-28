Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, On Gum Health / Overall Health

Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrity Dentist Concierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bleeding gums can be caused by several factors:

· Gum disease (gingivitis or periodontitis)

· Brushing too hard

· Not flossing often enough so that your gums are not “used to” the stimulation

· Various medications that thin the blood

· Underlying medical conditions (such as pregnancy)

· Ill-fitting dental work (poorly done fillings, crowns or dentures)

A new study is showing that gum disease may be a sign that you are at risk for dementia. Researchers from my alma mater, NYU, are looking at the actual “bad” bacteria in gum disease which causes inflammation, coupled with a protein (amyloid beta proteins) which may be an early indicator, or causal factor, in developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Simply stated, this protein normally is crucial in nerve growth and repair, but later on in life a “corrupted” form can destroy nerve cells by clumping together and that can lead to the loss of memory.

So, with a strong link between bad bacteria and an abnormal protein that together can lead to Alzheimer’s, what does that tell us? Keep the bacteria count (and inflammation) in your mouth low, which requires brushing twice a day, flossing every night and having at least 3 cleanings a year with your hygienist, and increasing the Omega 3 fats that help reduce the (beta-amyloid) protein.

Such a simple, inexpensive solution to not only save your teeth, but save your mind.

Here is the link to the originally article:

https://www.studyfinds.org/gum-disease-alzheimers-disease/

-----------------

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $7.7 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

